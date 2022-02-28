If we told you there was a government-led project that has been years in development, with millions of taxpayers’ dollars spent, but the project has yet to be completed, what is the first thing that would pop into your head?
Brunswick and Glynn County residents might immediately think of the failed Oglethorpe Conference Center — a 2001 voter approved SPLOST project that languished in development so long that completing the task would have been a burden to Brunswick both financially and logistically. Voters declared the project infeasible last year, bringing an end to the 20-year saga.
Camden County has a similar debate going on right now. The county has spent more than $10 million on its spaceport initiative so far with no visible progress to show over the last eight years. And when we say visible, we mean its literal definition is there has been only one test launch five years ago that reached about one-third of the usual cruising altitude for commercial airliners. It was more bottle rocket than actual rocket, the citizens who watched from Crooked River State Park told The News.
Even though there isn’t any progress you can see with your own eyes, there has been progress made in other areas. After dragging its feet for years, the Federal Aviation Authority did grant Spaceport Camden a favorable Record of Decision late last year.
With as much time and taxpayer money that has been invested into this project, some residents wanted a say as to whether or not this is the right decision for the county. A referendum was approved by Probate Judge Robert Sweatt Jr. earlier this month asking the voters if the county’s option to buy the former Union Carbide site to turn it into a spaceport should be repealed. A yes vote is a vote against the spaceport and a no vote is a vote in favor of the spaceport. The county filed petitioned Camden County Superior Court on Friday to stop the special election.
Unlike the situation with the conference center, Camden voters haven’t really had a say as to whether they want the county to keep up its spaceport pursuit outside of who they elect to county offices. Voters in Glynn County approved the initial conference center idea through SPLOST and then voted it as infeasible.
With as much as has been already invested into this project, it is time Camden residents had more of a say in the process. This is a complex issue, but sometimes the simplest solutions are the best.
There are valid pros and cons to the spaceport plan. Let those in favor of a spaceport and those against the project make their arguments, and let the people decide once and for all if this is worth it to them.