The life of a high school senior can be more carefree once May arrives. If your grades are good and you know you’re graduating, you can focus on enjoying the last few months before the next phase of your life arrives.
Of course there is all the hoopla surrounding graduation — baccalaureate ceremonies, parties, graduation, after-graduation parties. If you are going to college away from friends and family, you might spend the next month or two getting in all the time you can with them before you leave while others spend their summer preparing for what comes next.
That is in a normal year. As we all know by now, 2020 has been far from a normal year.
The full weight of the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores in March. Classes were moved online, graduation was postponed and large gatherings were persona non grata in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.
We can imagine this has been a bummer for this year’s senior class. They have, so far, missed out on some of the things their predecessors got to enjoy. While the situation is less than ideal, it does offer some key lessons that we hope seniors will take with them as they move forward with the rest of their lives.
First, life is not always going to go the way you think it will. When you started your senior year, we are willing to bet no one predicted a pandemic that would grind most of the world to a halt. It will serve you well in the future if you are able to adapt when circumstances don’t work out like you had planned. It’s an important ability that will serve you well whether you are heading to college or joining the workforce.
Second, you have to have an internal drive to do what needs to be done. This is a lesson that is often reinforced into daily student life when it comes to things like homework, projects, essays, etc. With distance learning, it is a skill that has become even more important as there is not a teacher prying over your shoulder in a classroom to make sure you do the assigned work. Every employer loves someone who’s self-motivated.
Last and certainly not least is that you don’t take anything for granted. This is really a lesson all of us should learn from this pandemic, but it is a mindset that is sometimes lost on the younger generation.
We know the next few months may go differently than the class of 2020 expected. But we hope you will get the chance to walk eventually and celebrate your achievements as they should be.
We also hope all of you go out into the world, whatever it looks like after the pandemic, and help make it a better place. Congratulations and good luck to all of you.