State House and Senate legislators returning from Atlanta are apt to claim that they took care of business during the 2022 40-day lawmaking session. Anyone who does will be stretching the truth.
They failed to pass the necessary legislation to restart the state’s stalled medical cannabis program. Consequently, thousands of children and adults will continue to suffer as a result of their negligence.
Passage of the work completed by understanding legislators fell by the wayside in the Senate. Members of the upper chamber closed their session without approving a compromise hammered out during the final hours of the legislature by a House-Senate committee.
Even House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, was surprised that the Senate adjourned before taking up the compromise. “I’m at a loss on that,” Ralston said. “How long are these people going to have to wait?”
The answer, of course, to how long ailing Georgians will have to wait is nine months or more. Legislators are not scheduled to return to Atlanta for the next session of the General Assembly until January 2023.
Because of the Senate’s failure, another year will pass before Georgians who endure sudden seizures and other serious medical conditions are no longer faced with the choice of going outside the state to find relief or suffering or gambling with their lives or the lives of loved ones while waiting for politicians to act on their behalf.
It could be that members of the state Senate lack real sympathy for the issue because no one in their families or circle of friends would benefit from medical cannabis. It is easy to be dispassionate about an issue that is a problem only to others. Or so it would seem given the failure of the Senate to do its part in reigniting movement on a medical relief program initially adopted seven years ago.
Contrary to what some might think, the 2015 law does not make it legal to smoke marijuana or to ingest it in other ways. It simply allows a form of low-THC oil to be used to help those with seizure disorders and to alleviate the symptoms of those with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cancer, among others.
Heaven help them because the Senate hasn’t.