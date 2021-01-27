Members of Glynn County’s delegation to the Georgia General Assembly who believe in safety for all citizens will get solidly behind legislation that takes direct aim at human trafficking. This is a despicable crime all lawmakers ought to support.
Gov. Brian Kemp is taking a lead on this. He’s at the vanguard of measures that will strengthen state efforts to combat the abduction and selling of human beings and help those rescued re-enter a normal life, as much as that is even possible.
On behalf of victims, Gov. Kemp is championing new laws that will enable them to seek monetary damages from their kidnappers. This will do nothing to remove their pain and suffering at the hands of abductors and tormenters, but a successful suit could prove helpful in eventually easing their way back into a normal routine.
The other bill designed on behalf of victims makes it easier for them to change their identities. If the legislation passes, they no longer would be required to file a public notice of an intent to change their name. They would be able to simply petition a judge for approval of a new identity.
Last but not least, Gov. Kemp is asking for a law that would require individuals earning or renewing a commercial driver’s license to familiarize themselves with trafficking in this country. It would make it mandatory for them to take an anti-trafficking course.
It’s a continuation of the war Gov. Kemp and his wife, Marty, began waging when he took office two years ago. It compliments their other initiatives, including the creation of a shelter for young trafficking victims and the establishment of a unit within the Georgia Burean of Investigation to investigate these crimes. They also can be credited with starting a statewide hotline to report crimes at 1-866-ENDHTGA (End Human Trafficking in Georgia).
It goes without saying that the GBI and local law enforcement need the eyes, ears and cooperation of citizens to effectively battle human trafficking. Report suspicious activity immediately. Help rid the state, the nation and the world of these vermin and save children and adults from a cruel life in the process.
Gov. Kemp and wife Marty are to be applauded for finding and supporting weapons in the state’s arsenal to fight human trafficking. But they need the help of the General Assembly. That should not be an issue considering trafficking is a crime against all humanity.
Georgia ranks among the top 10 states in the number of human trafficking cases, behind Nevada, Mississippi and Florida, with 417 incidents in 2019 alone, or 3.89 persons per 1,000. That’s 417 too many.