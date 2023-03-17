It looked like any legislation legalizing sports betting in Georgia was dead for this year after none of the proposed bills gained enough traction to be approved by either the House or the Senate before Crossover Day. The effort was resuscitated Thursday by the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
The committee inserted a lengthy sports betting bill into a shorter measure that had already been approved by the House, a bill that declared the Southeast Georgia Soap Box Derby the state’s official sports box derby. The attached bill would authorize the Georgia Lottery Corp. to oversee online sports betting in Georgia with 22% of the adjusted gross going to support HOPE scholarships and pre-kindergarten programs.
If you are wondering what sports betting has to do with the Southeast Georgia Soap Box Derby, the answer is they have nothing in common.
It is not uncommon for politicians to load up bills that have already passed with additions that have nothing to do with the bill at hand. In this case, it seems there would be a better way to handle this.
Sports betting has already had an interesting year in the General Assembly.
Four bills were presented on the issue this year, including one that tried to get around having voters go to the polls on a constitutional amendment on the matter. None of them gained any traction.
Ever since Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote a memo suggesting that sports betting can be classified as a form of lottery, and therefore wouldn’t have to be made legal by amending the state constitution, some members of the General Assembly have tried to take voters out of the equation.
It remains to be seen whether a court would actually hold up Melton’s assertion. Considering that there are so many controllable, human factors that go into deciding the results of any football, basketball or baseball game, we find it incredibly hard to believe that classifying sports betting as a lottery would hold up to judicial scrutiny.
The original sponsor of the soap box derby bill was also unhappy with what happened Thursday. Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons, asked that her bill be removed from the sports betting legislation if the committee was going to try to attach sports betting to it. Committee chairman Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, said he would find another bill moving through the legislature and attach Hogan’s legislation to it.
This last-ditch effort to pass sports betting seems ill-conceived right now, especially considering that the bill failed to pass the first time.
Let’s keep it simple. If sports betting is going to be approved in Georgia, let the voters do it via a statewide referendum.