It looked like any legislation legalizing sports betting in Georgia was dead for this year after none of the proposed bills gained enough traction to be approved by either the House or the Senate before Crossover Day. The effort was resuscitated Thursday by the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee, according to Capitol Beat News Service.

The committee inserted a lengthy sports betting bill into a shorter measure that had already been approved by the House, a bill that declared the Southeast Georgia Soap Box Derby the state’s official sports box derby. The attached bill would authorize the Georgia Lottery Corp. to oversee online sports betting in Georgia with 22% of the adjusted gross going to support HOPE scholarships and pre-kindergarten programs.

More from this section

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab …

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted Tuesday to extinguish property taxes owed on a historic home at 1315 Union St., paving the way for its preservation pending approval by the Glynn County School Board.

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island celebrated 13 years of the local Reading Rockets program Tuesday at a luncheon, during which volunteers shared their experiences reading to preschool and kindergarten students in Glynn County.