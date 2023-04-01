Georgia lawmakers get a pat on the back for positive results this session of the General Assembly. They accomplished a lot of important and needed business before Sine Die Wednesday.
HOPE scholarships, for instance, will cover full college tuition for those who have them, and to discourage gang activity in the Peach State and gang recruitment, prison sentences have been increased. Counter-measures are called for given the explosive growth of this criminal element.
Coastal College of Georgia in Brunswick will get the $1.4 million for the design of the proposed expansion of the Nunnally Building requested by it and its partner, Southeast Georgia Health System, for the enhancement of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. There is not a better time for the project than now. Hospitals across the state, including on the coast, are experiencing a shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers.
But there is some unfinished business to attend to, legislation designed to help those who are unable to help themselves that withered on the vine. Another session ended once again without a resolution to the medical marijuana issue. Also regrettably, citizens, young and old alike, suffering mental illness issues lost out with the Senate’s failure to continue where the legislature left off last year.
Affording relief to Georgians threatened by seizures and the harsh complications of chemotherapy will not happen again this year. The hold up is mostly due to the House and Senate’s inability to reach a consensus.
As noted before, it is obvious that the number of legislators affected directly or indirectly by these medical issues are few to none. Otherwise, they would stop playing cat and mouse while thousands of constituents continue to suffer.
At last count, some 30,000 Georgians had signed up for what could alleviate misery or prevent death. May the state’s lawmakers never personally experience what it is like to need something they are unable to easily acquire.
Only one word is necessary to describe the inaction of those on legislation that would have helped countless individuals, families and communities by beefing up assistance for children and adults struggling with mental illness: shameful.
Improving service would be more than just lifting Georgia off the bottom of states with a poor record of assisting people with mental health issues. It would be a show of compassion for fellow human beings.
Legislators can do better. They can and they must.