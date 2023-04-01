Georgia lawmakers get a pat on the back for positive results this session of the General Assembly. They accomplished a lot of important and needed business before Sine Die Wednesday.

HOPE scholarships, for instance, will cover full college tuition for those who have them, and to discourage gang activity in the Peach State and gang recruitment, prison sentences have been increased. Counter-measures are called for given the explosive growth of this criminal element.

More from this section

Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.