Based on recent backlash with their exit from the Women’s World Cup, one could almost hear both cheers and sighs in this land when the American Women’s National Soccer Team lost 5-4 in a shootout with Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. That is a shame.

Every American who follows the sport of soccer should have been hollering and rooting for the home team. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

