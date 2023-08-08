Based on recent backlash with their exit from the Women’s World Cup, one could almost hear both cheers and sighs in this land when the American Women’s National Soccer Team lost 5-4 in a shootout with Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. That is a shame.
Every American who follows the sport of soccer should have been hollering and rooting for the home team. Unfortunately, it was not to be.
It speaks to the growing political divide in the country that there are some who would root for an American team’s failure because they perceive the team doesn’t share the same political beliefs as they do. That is a shame as well.
Every American has the right to express their views and that includes athletes. They should do so, however, in the appropriate venues. Members of women’s national team have in the past knelt during the playing of national anthem. Even though the team no longer does that, having stopped in 2021, it turned off a lot of Americans.
Sports and politics are a volatile combination. People just want to watch a game, not be lectured about all the things people perceive are wrong with this country. America has its warts, yes, but bad mouthing it on a world stage is not the solution. It is not going to change anything.
Solutions and remedies start at home. Speak to people. Talk to groups, clubs, congregations. Get elected to office or support those who sound like you or share your opinions and agenda. That is the best way to affect change, not denigrating your country while wearing its colors and playing under its banner.
All teams that represent the country would be better served if they left the politics on the sidelines. Any athlete, male or female, who wants to represent a nation, any nation, and is selected to do so ought to proudly represent its flag and all of its citizens.
At the same time, fans would be wise to follow that advice, too. Both players and fans would be best served by leaving their politics on the sideline so we all can just enjoy the game.