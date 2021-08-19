The more local the government, the greater the voice of the people represented. There is a better chance of being a neighbor or co-worker of one of the men or women elected to a local council, commission and school board or crossing paths with one at the grocery store than it is with individuals voted into office from the larger state and federal districts.
Local control – a mainstay and frequent battle cry of the Republican Party for decades. Their theory: states know better the Congress or the federal government what their citizens need and communities know better than state legislators or state government what their residents need.
Boy, how times have changed. Today, members of the Georgia Legislature, dominated by Republicans, are all too quick to control the actions of city and county governments.
Just recently, for example, state Sen. Brandon Beach, a Republican from Alpharetta, announced plans to file legislation in the upcoming session of the Georgia General Assembly that would prevent any community in the state from requiring a COVID-19 passport to enter a workplace, business or school. “It should not be the place of any government or business to institute mandates that their employees or customers receive a COVID-19 vaccine or to provide proof of vaccination in order to receive a service,” Beach was quoted as saying in a news article provided by the Association Press.
How one feels about the senator’s cause is not the issue here. The issue is that state government is once again trying to determine what course of action a community, school or business can take to protect itself and others from a rapidly spreading virus that can be fatal.
Why stop there? Why not disband councils, commissions and school boards, save taxpayers the expense, and let legislators control everything a community can or can’t do? Certainly someone from Alpharetta knows more about the city of Brunswick than the mayor and more about Glynn than the county commission chairman.
This is not anywhere near an endorsement of mandatory passports. Communities, citizens and courts can fight that battle.
It’s a commentary on the quickness of state legislators to want to control every nook and cranny of the state, and members of Congress to manage 325 million Anericans regardless of where they live or their circumstances.
Leave local control in the hands of local government. They’ve survived for decades without a hundred new laws hurled at them by state legislators every year. If left alone, they will survive another 100 years.