Humans have been in awe of the power of water since the beginning of time. It is something that is both necessary for life and capable of incredible destruction.
Ancient civilizations usually revolved around water. The most prosperous early towns and cities were usually on big bodies of water like rivers and oceans. The Romans pulled off incredible architectural feats with aqueducts that would impress today’s engineers, let along those living more than 2,000 years ago.
Water is also integral to our neck of the woods. The Golden Isles has some of the best scenery you will find, and a lot of that is because of the waterways and marshes that dot the landscape. Anyone who has seen the sun set in the Isles can verify that as fact.
The beaches and waterways draw a lot of people to our area permanently and temporarily. Whether you are just visiting or are a resident, you have likely enjoyed spending time in or around our waterways. Whether it is a trip to the beach, spending a day by the pool or kayaking around the various marshes and creeks, water plays a big role in recreation this time of year.
When you live in a place where water is so prevalent, it is important to know how to swim if the worst case scenario happens.
“I think it’s important to learn how to swim because water is more dangerous than smoke, is how I feel,” said Nicole Fairfield, founder of Georgia Swim School, recently told The News. “You look away for a moment, you fall into it — it doesn’t even have to be summertime — your life is gone.”
Statistics show just how dangerous water can be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an average of 4,000 people die from drowning each year while double that total come close to drowning. Those who survive drowning can suffer brain damage or other long-term disabilities. Unsurprisingly, young children are the most vulnerable group when it comes to drowning.
Learning how to swim is a vital skill that could save your life one day. We encourage parents and guardians to help their kids learn how to swim. There are a variety of organizations and trainers who can teach someone how to swim if you need help.
If you are an adult, it’s not too late to learn. It could prevent a tragedy in the future.