More beds, more doctors and more nurses, not mobile morgues. If that wasn’t the response of officials in Dougherty County to the state’s offer of additional refrigerated units on wheels, then it should have been. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has already sent two: one to the Dougherty County morgue and the other to Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, the Dougherty County seat.
With more than a thousand cases of COVID-19 and counting, it seems there would be a full-throttled emphasis on saving lives. Sixty-two deaths in a community of around 91,000 is quite a lot.
Dougherty County’s death toll is even more alarming when compared to Chatham County and the coastal community’s population of almost 300,000. As of noon Thursday, the number of deaths attributable to the coronavirus in Chatham, where Savannah is the county seat, remained steady at four.
The death rate among virus victims in Dougherty County even exceeds the heavily populated counties of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett. One of the nation’s premier newspapers ranked it No. 1 in the nation in number of deaths per 100,000 in population.
No one’s blaming the disquieting death rate in this southwest Georgia region on anyone or on any one government agency. The story how the virus began its spread is well known. It just seems that in the 21st century, local, state and federal health officials could be doing a better job at containing it.
This is not the opening decades of the 20th century when some still depended on the horse and buggy to get around. Modern technology allows states and nations to fly people inside their boundaries and to any city or county in just hours from any part of the world. Doctors and nurses from regions only lightly touched by the virus could be recruited and dispatched to assist overworked and exhausted medical personnel in counties like Dougherty.
Mobile health units would be a welcomed addition too. They could be utilized to handle overflow from the overwhelmed hospital.
Of course, Gov. Brian Kemp, quick to remind critics that dilemmas churned up by the coronavirus are unprecedented in the lifetime of anyone alive today, is working on the problem. He realizes the pressing needs of hospitals and counties and is doing everything within his power and within the means of the state to address each and every one as they surface.
There’s no reason to doubt Gov. Kemp. He has demonstrated his concern for the welfare of the state and its citizens repeatedly.
Our only hope is we learn quickly from our mistakes and oversights and act immediately to correct them instead of simply recording them for future generations.
Too many lives are on the line for it to be any other way.