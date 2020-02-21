It is one of the best times of the year if you are a baseball fan. Right now across Florida and Arizona, Major League Baseball teams are gearing up for the upcoming season with Spring Training as they prepare for the 162-game grind that starts at the end of March.
What is normally a celebratory time, though, has been completely overshadowed by one of the most brazen cheating scandals in the history of the league. The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal has cast a pall on the start of the season.
In short, the Astros used technology during the 2017 and 2018 to figure out which pitches were coming to their batters, then used various methods — including banging on trash cans — to relay that information to the batter. This scheme coincided with the Astros winning the World Series in 2017 and reaching the American League Championship Series in 2018.
MLB players who don’t have the word Astros across their uniforms are extremely upset about the whole issue, and what they see as a lackluster punishment from MLB — suspensions for the general manager and field manager that led to both being fired, loss of high draft picks and a $5 million fine. It doesn’t help that some of the Astros have been extremely insincere about the whole matter.
There is an important lesson to be learned from the Astros scandal that everyone would be wise to keep in mind in their daily lives — even if a cheater wins in the moment, they will never win in the end.
Cheaters, lawbreakers and others who go against the rules are always caught, even if not in the moment. It’s not something you can get away with forever. You will always be looking over your shoulder wondering if today is the day you get caught. When you do get caught, even if it takes years, there will be a stain on your legacy that can never be removed.
You don’t need a baseball scandal to reinforce this lesson. Just look at the Georgia State Patrol troopers who were fired for cheating on an online test on speed detection. They may have passed the test, but the cheating was eventually discovered. In the case of the troopers, it was discovered just a few months after they graduated.
The sad thing is the Astros have a bunch of talented players who probably didn’t even need to go to these lengths to gain an advantage. But because of either their insecurity or a lack of scruples, they chose to cheat the system and look for an easy way out. The same goes for the troopers, who decided to cheat instead of prepare for their test.
Saying that cheaters never win is a bit of a misnomer. In the moment, cheaters might achieve their goal and get away with their scheme.
But if we learned anything from the Astros and the fired state troopers, it’s that cheaters will be caught and have to deal with the consequences. It’s a lesson everyone should keep in mind.