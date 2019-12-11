There may not be a bigger dichotomy between two words than the phrase childhood cancer. When we think of childhood, we think of children having fun with friends and family without a care in the world. Cancer is a word nobody wants to hear uttered, a silent killer that continues to haunt the lives of millions around the world.
Childhood cancer is a phrase we wish didn’t exist. Unfortunately, there are families here in the Golden Isles and surrounding areas that are living this scary reality right now, and there will be more that are affected in the future.
AJ Donohue was a Glynn County teen who was diagnosed with cancer. He lost his battle with the disease at the way-too-young age of 18. Before his death, though, he raised $50,000 to purchase recliners so families could rest comfortably while their children were in the hospital.
Now, in AJ’s name, the community has a chance to help other families going through this traumatic experience.
The AJ Donohue Foundation, in partnership with the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, is launching a fundraising campaign called Leap for Kids that will match every dollar donated, up to $100,000, to support the renovation of the pediatric inpatient unit at the health system’s Brunswick campus.
Krista Robitz, director of the health system’s foundation, said the unit needs a major renovation and added that the renovation will emulate the child- and family-friendly design of Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. SGHS and Wolfson have had a strong partnership since 2012 when a Wolfson’s site opened in Brunswick.
We encourage everyone who has the means to help out this worthy cause. A Leap for Kids Gala will be held on Feb. 28 at Westin Jekyll Island. Cost is $85 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a silent auction. There will also be a Leap for Kids golf tournament Feb. 29 at Jekyll Island Golf Club at $125 per golfer. All the proceeds go to the renovation project.
You can also donate by visiting wearethefoundation.org or ajdonohuefoundation.org or by calling 912-466-3360.
We can’t imagine the stress and worry children and their families deal with when going through medical issues, but we can help in our own way. Let’s continue the work that AJ began.