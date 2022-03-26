The Glynn County Commission is a good neighbor. Most, if not all members of the governing board, favor allowing the county police department to assist Brunswick police in patrolling the city.
Having lost almost half its force, the Brunswick Police Department is struggling to patrol the city on its own day and night. It is too heavy a load for its shrunken law enforcement ranks.
County police are operating short-handed too, but if Glynn commissioners are true to their word, they will help if asked to lend the city a hand.
With a temporary county patch applied to the city police department’s immediate problem, the mayor and the other four city commissioners will continue to work on a plan to hire additional patrol officers and create incentives designed to keep them around longer. Their answer is a plan they are calling Brunswick First. It includes a bonus and higher pay.
What might look good on paper and sound swell during discussions completely ignores reality. According to a recent article by the New York Post, 86% of the police departments in this nation are reporting personnel shortages. Simply stated, there just aren’t enough men and women today who are interested in pursuing law enforcement as a career.
It takes a special individual to accept the responsibility and commitment attached to accepting a badge and upholding the law. That is especially true today where every move, word and gesture is heavily scrutinized inside and outside jurisdictional boundaries.
Add to that the constant threat of running into a situation that could prove harmful or fatal to officers on any given day, and it is little wonder why few are eager to take the job. Police in other parts of the nation have lost their lives in pre-planned ambushes. In the 21st century, an officer can almost count the completely safe-feeling moments on a daily shift on the fingers of both hands.
From their statements, commissioners are adamantly opposed to a single police force watching over the entire county. Apparently both want to keep some control over those who are sworn to protect and to serve.
When stating opposition to a combined city and county police force, they completely blank out the fact that they are competing with almost every police department in this nation for new law enforcement officers.
Just how much are city and county commissioners willing to pay current and new officers? Better yet, just how willing are they to continue to jeopardize the health and safety of their police forces and the communities they serve before choosing reality over politics?