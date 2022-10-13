President Joe Biden had to be red-faced when OPEC+ announced that it was cutting daily oil production by 2 million barrels. A week after the disclosure, the president is still trying to think of a way to get back at Saudi Arabia, leader of the OPEC+ oil cartel.
After all, the Saudis are our “friends” and the president did ask them nicely to keep the current flow going. Surely our relationship is not one-sided. Certainly oil producers on the other side of the world remember when the U.S. sent its sons and daughters to their region to defend member OPEC+ states against the bad guys. Many of our children never made it home.
The timing of the cutback could not have been worse. Americans have been complaining about higher prices at the pumps for months, and now this. Oil supply is being reduced just as the cost of gasoline was trending downward.
Saudi Arabia explained the reason behind the decision after critics accused the organization of merely doing it to help Russia finance its war against Ukraine. Not so, says Saudi Arabia. In the words of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal, “The decision of OPEC+ is purely economic and was taken unanimously by member states.” Russia, by the way, is a member of the OPEC alliance.
For revenge, congressional Democrats suggested freezing arms sales to the Arab nation, as well as withholding spare parts and supplies for weapons already purchased. It is unlikely Biden will go for that. To the president, it could be construed as too revengeful just for throwing American businesses into an economic tailspin, costing millions of citizens their jobs and driving thousands to the only place they will be able to afford to go: the poor house.
Here is an idea worth considering. Get cracking on the XL Keystone Pipeline from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf of Mexico after negotiating a deal with our northern neighbor for more product for the home team. Heavy Canadian crude refined on the Gulf Coast could be marketed in the United States. Hopefully the Canadians have forgotten that it was Biden who canceled pipeline construction in the U.S. during his early days as president.
There are other sources as well, including the U.S. and South America.
It is high time the so-called leaders of the nation acted to stop the Mideast and the largest foes of democracy from holding oil over our heads and holding this country hostage. Our leaders have the means. All they need is the guts to act in the best interest of America for a change.