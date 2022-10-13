President Joe Biden had to be red-faced when OPEC+ announced that it was cutting daily oil production by 2 million barrels. A week after the disclosure, the president is still trying to think of a way to get back at Saudi Arabia, leader of the OPEC+ oil cartel.

After all, the Saudis are our “friends” and the president did ask them nicely to keep the current flow going. Surely our relationship is not one-sided. Certainly oil producers on the other side of the world remember when the U.S. sent its sons and daughters to their region to defend member OPEC+ states against the bad guys. Many of our children never made it home.

