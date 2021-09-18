Politics in this state and nation are looking more and more like an old-time cartoon script. While one side is doing everything it can to ensure a secure voting system, the other is laboring to unravel state laws designed to protect the integrity of elections.
Recent actions bear this out. While Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pushing for a state constitutional amendment to restrict voting in the Peach State to American citizens only, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is busy in Congress trying to undermine the work by the Georgia General Assembly this year to strengthen voting laws.
Raffensperger is warning state lawmakers that their goal of defending elections against ineligible voters requires additional tightening. Voting will remain open to fraud, he points out, as long as loopholes allow all state residents to cast ballots, including ones who are not legal citizens.
Residency does not automatically constitute citizenship and all privileges guaranteed through the U.S. and Georgia constitutions. Men and women whose loyalty lies elsewhere should not be making decisions for cities, counties or districts where they’re illegally settled. Members of the General Assembly ought to understand that and act accordingly when in session in 2022.
Of course, taking steps to uphold the integrity of elections in state capitals can be difficult when there are those in the nation’s capital working in the opposite direction. It’s like trying to sow seed in gale force winds.
Just this week, Sen. Warnock was trying to convince members of the upper chamber of commerce to take a sledgehammer to new election laws passed by states like Georgia. Warnock continues to falsely claim that Georgia’s new election laws are an impediment to voting. He would rather the state toss all caution aside and conduct elections without guardrails.
Warnock has a name for his bill, but there’s a better one that more accurately describes it. He should dub it the Lazy Voter Bill. Among other things, it would make any document with a potential voter’s name on it legal identification for obtaining a ballot and automatic voter registration for individuals signing up for federally subsidized housing. In a nutshell, he wants to open up absentee voting by kicking away protections that keep ineligible individuals off voter registration rolls.
This state and nation ought to do more to defend elections against fraud and abuse, not less as suggested by Warnock.