When Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced this morning that residents and visitors to the capital city might be feeling a bit unsafe these days, she hopefully did not have a surprised look on her face. An ascending crime rate is a natural consequence in a city where its leadership creates an environment conducive to lawlessness.
Mayor Bottoms, many will recall, stymied police in the performance of their duty, which is to protect life and property. She fired police for following their training when enforcing the law and virtually gave protesters-turned-rioters a green light to have at it. And they did. They even set fire to a Georgia State Patrol post.
It’s a situation that would have only worsened had Gov. Brian Kemp not stepped in. Much to the mayor’s dismay, he ordered National Guard troops to help keep order, which they did.
The city is now back in the hands of the mayor and the police department she is micromanaging with a liberal flair.
It’s no small wonder violence is up. To date, police have been summoned to 116 homicides in Georgia’s largest city, and there’s still November and December to go.
The number of killings is more than the 99 reported in all of 2019. Aggravated assaults, people attacking other people, often brutally, is also on the rise. At this point in October the number of attacks on others has increased by 10 percent.
Is that the end of it? Not likely. As long as city leadership continues to tie the hands of police, threatening to end their careers with any move deemed excessive or unnecessary by elected municipal officials who seem to be more sympathetic to criminals than police, expect the crime rate to continue to climb.
Atlanta is experimenting with programs that reach out to the homeless with the goal of getting them off the streets and supporting their return to productive citizenship. That is great. Helping others is always a worthy cause, a commendable deed.
At the same time, there should always be a conscious awareness that there are some who prefer an existence outside of the law and hold nothing but resentment toward society and its rules. There is only one course of action they understand and it’s fair to say they thrive in communities where this is not understood.
When will they learn. You can’t convince a hungry lion in the jungle to settle for a piece of cheese in your hand when there’s nothing to stop him from taking the entire menu.