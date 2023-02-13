We don’t know if law enforcement officials in Glynn County made any New Year’s resolutions or goals. If they did, it seems like putting the clamps on illegal narcotics in the area was at the top of the list.
Six weeks into 2023, it is clear that local, state and even federal law enforcement officers are turning up the heat on those who allegedly deal in illegal drugs in the county.
In January, a massive indictment was released as a result of Operation Ghost Busted — an operation that involved law enforcement at every level. The indictment alleges that members of the Ghost Face Gangsters, a White supremacist criminal street gang, and affiliates of the Aryan Brotherhood, the Bloods and the Gangster Disciples, worked with inmates and at least one prison guard to sell illegal drugs throughout Southeast Georgia, smuggle contraband and drugs into state prisons, and engaged in violent acts.
The indictment included charges against 76 people, including 47 from Glynn County, and is believed to be the largest indictment ever in the Southern District of Georgia.
Local police have not rested on their laurels since Operation Ghost Busted was revealed. On Wednesday, The News reported that Glynn County Police had arrested 21 people over the past couple of weeks for alleged violent and narcotics-related crimes. It was part of a crackdown with county police focusing on what it termed “hot spots.”
These recent busts hopefully will convince people involved in these illegal trades to clean up their act. They shouldn’t expect a reprieve from the police, that’s for sure. Glynn County’s Interim Police Chief O’Neal Jackson told The News that they “realize they have to keep up the pressure on criminals. This is just the start.”
If the threat of spending a large chunk of their lives behind bars isn’t enough to stop the drug peddlers, they should consider the damage they are doing to the people who use their products.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 91,000 people died from drug overdoses nationwide in 2020. Some of those deaths are the result of a powerful painkiller like fentanyl being laced into drugs like marijuana and cocaine.
If that sounds like something that doesn’t happen around here, you only need to go back nine days to find an example. According to county police, three people on St. Simons Island overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl on Feb. 4. They were treated by emergency medical services and transported to the hospital.
We applaud the efforts of local law enforcement to get these criminals off the streets. Our community will be safer when those dealing illegal substances are behind bars.