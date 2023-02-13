We don’t know if law enforcement officials in Glynn County made any New Year’s resolutions or goals. If they did, it seems like putting the clamps on illegal narcotics in the area was at the top of the list.

Six weeks into 2023, it is clear that local, state and even federal law enforcement officers are turning up the heat on those who allegedly deal in illegal drugs in the county.

More from this section

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…