If you turn on a TV or fire up your favorite streaming service on your phone, you will likely find a show or movie about crime at the top of the charts. There are numerous shows of the scripted and documentary variety that seem to captivate audiences.
It is easy to see why people would find these shows fascinating. There is a built in good guy/bad guy dynamic to this kind of entertainment. Add in that some of these portray real life incidents, and it is a recipe for a hit.
It’s important to remember, though, that there are real-life consequences for the people involved. A ceremony Thursday at Palmetto Cemetery should serve as a salient reminder.
Palmetto is where former FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan is buried. Grogan and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove, were killed by suspected bank robbers in 1986 in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Five other agents were injured in the shootout, including one who permanently lost the use of his arm.
The FBI agents involved in the shootout with the suspected bank robbers were severely outgunned. The agents were using revolvers while the suspects had semiautomatic rifles.
When it happened back in 1986, The News wrote an editorial urging the FBI and other agencies to upgrade its weapons. Today, the fight is against those who can’t see the importance of having a well-funded and well-trained police force.
Tom Albright, a retired FBI special agent who spoke during Thursday’s ceremony, explained why today’s forces are so important. Albright said that we live in a society of people that are sometimes angry and well-armed. That was true in 1986 when Grogan and Dove were killed, and it remains true today.
There are still bad guys in the world, people who only want to hurt others. When those people seek to unleash their fury on innocent people, it is law enforcement who will be tasked with stopping them. It should be simple that we make sure those tasked to be on the front lines of neutralizing such individuals are well-trained and well-armed.
Public safety should not be a controversial topic. Protecting citizens should be the top priority for any and every government body. Those that see it differently should remember Grogan, Dove and the countless other law enforcement officials who have died in the line of fire.
Let us never forget the sacrifices that have been made to keep the public safe.