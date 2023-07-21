The city of Brunswick and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office took a significant step Wednesday to ensure the city’s residents continue to have the law enforcement protections they deserve.
The challenges facing police departments in filling their rosters is a national problem that is manifesting locally in a very real way. Both the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are shorthanded. They need more officers and they need them now.
Until that happens, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, considered by the state as the top law enforcement agency in the county, is thankfully willing to help out. The days of the sheriff’s office only serving warrants and providing courthouse security are gone. When Neal Jump took office in 2013, he marked a few cars and began uniformed patrols. That program has grown over the years and today deputy patrols are supplementing our local agencies amid the officer shortage.
For months now, deputies have been helping out inside the city limits three to five nights per week, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones told the city commission. So far, the sheriff’s office has not asked for any form of payment for the aid.
The city commission was wise to make the relationship official, complete with a pay structure and a plan for regular, automatic renewal of the agreement.
It’s a similar agreement to another the city signed last year with the Glynn County Commission for mutual aid. These agreements are crucial to the public safety of our entire community and bolsters the abilities of all agencies to fight crime and protect residents and visitors.
We live in a community with three local law enforcement agencies. While we support the idea of consolidating them under one umbrella to create a more efficient and robust agency to serve the entire county, we are also pleased to see that the separate departments are making an effort to work together for a common goal.
That goal, public safety, is too serious and important for our police departments and the sheriff’s office to operate in their own separate vacuum.
The recent team effort among all three to combat violent crimes in the Golden Isles appears to be making headway and this official agreement should be another step in the right direction to ensure that forward momentum continues.