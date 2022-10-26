Nothing strikes awe into a person like the natural wonders of the world do. While great pieces of art and photography capture this essence in their own, unique ways, it is hard to compete with seeing it for yourself.
That’s why it is important for us as a society to make sure we preserve what we can when it comes to our natural beauty. Ten years ago, that is what the St. Simons Land Trust did when it acquired what we call today the Cannon’s Point Preserve.
The Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy acquired the land for preservation for $24 million from Wells Fargo in September 2012 and entered into a conservation easement to help protect the 644 acres of maritime forest on St. Simons Island. The Land Trust held special events over the weekend to mark the 10-year anniversary.
The management plan for the preserve focuses on public access, scientific research, encouraging citizen scientists and protecting the area’s wildlife, natural habitat and historic features. All of that was on display during the anniversary celebration.
The Land Trust should be lauded for the work it has done to preserve significant portions of St. Simons Island in its natural state. Along with Cannon’s Point, the group has preserved more than 30 properties on the island that total around 1,200 acres, or roughly 10% of the island according to the Land Trust’s website.
Other protected areas under the Land Trust’s watch include Guale Preserve, the Harrington School House and the land where the Land Trust’s offices are located. The office site was the centerpiece of a controversy when a Dollar General store was proposed for that address in 2016. The Land Trust was able to strike a deal with the developers for the land.
We understand that there will always be a lot of interest in developing on St. Simons, especially as the area has become a magnet for tourists and new residents. But there should be balance between development and nature when it comes to the island. The Land Trust has done a great job over the years helping to accomplish that balance.
If you want to see what those pristine parts of the island look like, you can stop by Cannon’s Point Preserve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday, or visit any of the other spaces under the Land Trust’s watch.