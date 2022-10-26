Nothing strikes awe into a person like the natural wonders of the world do. While great pieces of art and photography capture this essence in their own, unique ways, it is hard to compete with seeing it for yourself.

That’s why it is important for us as a society to make sure we preserve what we can when it comes to our natural beauty. Ten years ago, that is what the St. Simons Land Trust did when it acquired what we call today the Cannon’s Point Preserve.

More from this section