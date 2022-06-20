Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse, an impressive list of dignitaries gathered to celebrate the law enforcement career of one of the Isles’ most respected officers.
Anyone who has visited the Pier Village area on St. Simons Island has likely seen Randall Lacey patrolling the area. Whether it was as an officer with the Glynn County Police Department or his current position as a deputy with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the gregarious and personable Lacey was a familiar and welcome sight for the thousands of locals and tourists who stopped by the pier daily.
You hear the term “community policing” a lot today, but Lacey was practicing the philosophy before it became a buzzword. Sheriff Neal Jump told the assembled crowd that Lacey believed in educating as much as putting someone in jail. Lacey’s friendly demeanor, along with the way he went about his job, earned him the unofficial moniker “the mayor of St. Simons.”
Chief Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen G. Scarlett praised Lacey for tempering the letter of the law with “great compassion.”
“He used his lawful discretion when he encountered the knucklehead and the immature, but he kept us safe,” Scarlett said.
Perhaps the best comparison from the ceremony came from Senior State Court Judge Orion Douglass who called Lacey the Golden Isles’ version of Sheriff Andy Taylor from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
It wasn’t just his connection to people that stood out. Lacey was also more than willing to do the harder stuff that comes with being a law enforcement officer. It shouldn’t be a surprise when you consider his background.
Lacey served his country for 20 years in the Navy before he joined the Glynn County Police in 1995. He served a wide range of roles with the county from working on patrol and bike patrol to a DUI task force and drug interdiction.
We applaud the work Lacey has done to help keep the citizens of Glynn County safe and on the right path. Whether it is conversing with strangers visiting the pier for the first time, working to keep teens on the right path or putting criminals behind bars, Lacey has been an exemplary officer in his law enforcement career.
We hope that current and future officers learn from his example and serve their community with the same zeal as Lacey.