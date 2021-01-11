There are few projects that get unanimous support. Even the most worthwhile endeavors are often met with at least a little skepticism regarding how necessary it really is. While that is true, there is one project that seems to have been universally embraced — the revamping of L Street.
Anyone who has driven on L Street before the project knows just how badly it needed fixing. It wasn’t just one thing on L Street that needed to be squared away, there were a litany of problems drivers dodged when traversing on the road.
First, let’s start with drainage. A small rainstorm could cause water to pool on the street while a major drenching could cause stormwater to pool up so badly that the street was impassible by vehicle. We imagine there are a lot of drivers who tried to plow through a flooded L Street and had their cars stall out on them.
The other prominent issue was how bumpy L Street was. It was far from a smooth ride, with one particular bad spot in front of Historic Edo Miller Field being especially notorious. If you didn’t slow down for the dip enough, your vehicle would experience what major turbulence feels like on an airplane.
Thankfully, all of those problems should be gone for good soon. City engineer Garrow Alberson said the only thing left to complete on the project is striping and street signs. Golden Isles drivers should get to experience the improved L Street soon.
The project has taken longer to complete than initially thought, but most of the blame for that goes to Atlanta Gas Company. The utility decided to install new gas lines and fittings instead of just moving some of the existing gas lines, as the city was expecting. That led to a lengthy delay in the project.
Even with the delay, this was a worthwhile project that was decades in the making. You can go back to copies of The Brunswick News in the 1990s and find stories about people wanting to make L Street better.
Being one of the roads that connects downtown Brunswick to U.S. Highway 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway, L Street is a major thoroughfare for the Isles. It is an important road that we suspect many have been avoided just because of its condition.
A revamped L Street will hopefully mean less traffic for other roads that lead to the city like Parkwood Drive and Gloucester Street.
That will also hopefully bring more people to the businesses on L Street, who have no doubt struggled while the project was ongoing.
In the end, a better L Street is a boon for everyone. That is why the project was worth whatever it took to get it completed.