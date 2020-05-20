Every community has roads that are notorious to drivers. Those roads usually have a well-earned reputation for being tough to drive on due to a variety of factors. It could be a bad dip in the road, bad drainage or just a lot of bumps that earn a road such vitriol from drivers.
L Street in Brunswick is one of our area’s most notorious roads for all of those reasons. One of the most important roads, as it connects the heart of Brunswick to the F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. 17, but it also has been one of the worst for a long time.
One of the biggest issues on L Street has always been its horrible drainage. Even the smallest of showers seems to cause minor flooding. A thunderstorm that’s a soaker makes the road nearly impossible to navigate.
Then there are the bumps. At times driving down L Street feels like riding on an old wooden roller coaster with as much jostling that takes place, making even the most stable vehicles bounce as if on a trampoline.
Perhaps the worst part of L Street, depending on who you talk to, is the giant dip right next to Historic Edo Miller Park. Drivers have to slow down significantly on a road where you already aren’t going very fast just to avoid damage to their cars. If you sat at that spot and watched cars all day, it would be easy to guess who has driven the road before and who hasn’t just by how fast they pass.
Hopefully, these notorious nuisances will be a thing of the past soon. Work crews on Monday began laying the final section of pavement on the first phase of the L Street improvement project. The first phase focused on the parts of L Street between Gordon and Tillman streets. The next phase will go from Tillman to Cook streets with the final phase encompassing the area around the Pinova plant.
City of Brunswick Engineer Garrow Alberson told The News the drainage improvements are “incredibly noticeable” and that “you can already see a difference.” We appreciate all the hard work workers have put in to improve the street and hope that the next two phases go smoothly.
An improved L Street will provide a lot of benefits. With drivers no longer actively avoiding L Street, it will help alleviate traffic on other streets such as Parkwood Drive.
We know these repairs have been tough for people who live in the area, and we thank them for their patience as the work continues. But a little temporary pain is worth the removal of the chronic pain that was driving down the old L Street.