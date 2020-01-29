When we picture what downtown Brunswick could look like in a couple of years, we can’t help but smile in anticipation. Even though Brunswick wasn’t chosen for the TV show “Small Business Revolution” a couple of weeks ago, you would be hard-pressed to find another city that is almost on the cusp of a great revival than Brunswick.
Developers have taken a keen interest in helping restore downtown to its former glory. The projects that are currently underway to put some of downtown’s most prominent vacant buildings to good use will bring more housing and more office space to the area.
The latest building to come under new ownership, and an overhaul in the process, is the Kress Building. The landmark has stood in downtown Brunswick for more than a century but currently only has one tenet, Wells Fargo.
The building is now in the hands of Tommy McGraw, a Charleston, S.C., businessman who spent his formative years in Brunswick, having graduated from Glynn Academy. McGraw said he wanted to do something in Brunswick for a while and that the timing is great right now.
It’s hard to argue against that considering the wave of other developers that see the potential downtown Brunswick has and are breathing life into buildings that haven’t been properly used.
McGraw’s plan for the building includes Wells Fargo staying on as a tenant. The ground floor will be general commercial, and he is already talking with potential tenants for the spot.
What makes us the most excited is his plans for the second floor. McGraw wants to turn it into 900 to 1,300 square foot condominiums. We have often advocated in this space that the way to truly bring downtown Brunswick back is to get more people living downtown. Unfortunately, up until a year or so ago, the options were limited. Now McGraw and other developers are working to bring more lofts, apartments and condos to the area.
The cherry on top of the Kress building renovations, literally, is McGraw’s plan to put a restaurant on the building’s roof. We look forward to seeing how that unique dining experience comes together.
While Brunswick may have missed out on a chance to showcase its recovery to the whole world, it is clear that there are plenty who see its untapped potential and want to be a part of the solution. The best part is that the developers who have invested so far what to see downtown Brunswick reach that potential.
We can’t wait to see what that looks like.