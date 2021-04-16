There are a lot of hard topics to talk about. We, as a society, don’t want to talk about them because the subject matter can make people uncomfortable.
That, at least in part, has led to the rise of copious awareness months. While you may have a little fatigue trying to keep up with what month is for what issue, April’s topic is something that needs to be talked about more.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This abhorrent crime is defined as sexual activity when consent is not acquired or given freely. It can affect all genders, sexual orientations and ages, but most victims are female, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s statistics show that nearly one in five women have experienced rape or attempted rape in her lifetime.
While rarer, men can also be victims of sexual assault. The CDC says nearly one in 38 men have experienced rape or attempted rape in his lifetime.
The number of reported sexual assaults is likely lower than the actual amount of incidents that occur. Victims often deal with shame, fear and embarrassment that leads them to internalize what happened instead of telling family, friends or law enforcement. These and other problems can persist for years after an assault.
Unfortunately, the most vulnerable of our society are also affected. Child sexual abuse victims often don’t fully comprehend what’s going on and can’t give any kind of consent. Experiencing child abuse can affect how a person thinks, acts and feels over a lifetime resulting in physical and mental issues, according to the CDC.
It is incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to not only help victims but also to do our best to help prevent incidents or future incidents.
The first step to helping a victim is to pay attention to the details. If you notice someone acting differently, talk to them to find out if something has happened in their lives.
Sexual assault victims might also be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder after such a horrific experience. Symptoms to be alert for include reliving the trauma, avoiding reminders of the trauma, startling easily and having negative thoughts and beliefs.
As for prevention, we do that by encouraging the people in our lives to have healthy relationships. We must educate teens and young adults on what healthy relationships are and encourage them to not stay in a toxic environment.
With more education and awareness, we can lower what are alarming statistics.