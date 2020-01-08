Even as our society becomes more technologically advanced, the importance of the basic skills that are foundational to learning has not been lost. We may have phones where we can jot down notes, calculate any math problem and have them read a book to us, but being able to know how to do those things without the help of a machine will always be valued.
While writing and math are important skills you will use every day, it is reading that we use the most. The ability to read affects our lives in a variety of ways we probably don’t even realize. Yes, reading keeps us informed about our world and our community, but it also helps us with everyday tasks such as how much medicine to take or preparing a meal.
It’s important to develop these skills early. That’s why Kiwanis Clubs across Georgia are launching an initiative to promote the importance of early literacy.
The state’s Kiwanis are hosting the first Kiwanis Read Across Georgia Day on Jan. 21 and plan to make it an annual event. Club members will read to elementary, pre-K and Head Start students across Georgia.
The importance of children learning to read at their grade level by the third grade has been proven in studies. If that benchmark is not met by the third grade, those students are among the most likely to drop out of school.
The situation in Georgia is especially problematic according to the Kiwanis’ information, which states that two-thirds of third-graders in Georgia are not reading on grade level.
This problem has already generated a fair amount of focus to reverse the trend. Glynn County Schools started its “Lit 3 — Ask Me” initiative in 2019 to help improve literacy among students. That initiative led to another, as Georgia’s first affiliate of the national Children’s Reading Foundation was created. It launches later this month.
We appreciate the efforts of all involved who want to help solve this issue. We also want to single out the efforts of local Kiwanian Rick Townsend, who led the effort to create this initiative.
The more people we have working to correct the problem, the fewer students who will fall through the literacy crack.
It’s on all of us to help make sure young students understand just how important the ability to read is. If we can foster that love of reading from a young age, their futures will definitely be brighter.