In the 1990s, one of the biggest focuses of health care advocates was tobacco use. Anti-smoking groups flooded all kinds of media with information on how detrimental smoking and tobacco use were to a person’s overall health. This anti-smoking movement led to tougher labeling laws for tobacco products that made sure customers wouldn’t miss the warning label when they bought these products.
A couple of decades later, the focus has moved on to another dangerous pastime — vaping. E-cigarettes passed themselves off as a healthier alternative to smoking, but they are pretty hazardous in their own right.
The biggest issue with vaping is how popular it is with teens and young adults. In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a study showing 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students admitted to using e-cigarettes in the last 30 days.
Among those who said they used e-cigarettes, 27.6% used them daily and 42.3% used them on 20 or more of the past 30 days. Nearly 85% said they used e-cigarettes flavored with fruit, mint, candy or menthol.
This is a disturbing trend for a myriad of reasons. The CDC says that most e-cigarettes — 99% according to one CDC study — contain nicotine, the same highly addictive compound found in regular cigarettes. Nicotine can harm adolescent brain development, which can continue into the mid 20s. The parts of the brain that can be damaged control things such as attention, mood, learning and impulse control.
The potentially damaging chemicals goes beyond nicotine. E-cigarettes could also contain ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease, heavy metals such as nickel and tin and cancer-causing chemicals.
If you need another reason to see just how dangerous vaping is, just look at a bill before the General Assembly. Georgia’s Department of Public Health is supporting a bill that would prohibit vaping in areas designated as smoke free. It would bring vaping rules on par with other smoking rules, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
The more things change, the more they stay the same as e-cigarettes find themselves in the same place as their unelectric counterpart.
The data shows that it is healthier to not vape, much like it shows it is healthier for people to not smoke. They are available for sale though and much like with alcohol and tobacco, adults can weigh those risks and choose to use the product if they want.
Kids and teens, on the other hand, should be kept far away from e-cigarettes. We encourage parents, guardians and others to educate their kids on the dangers of vaping. It may save their lives and spare them a future addiction.