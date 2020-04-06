In our current crisis, cooperation between all forms of government are key to presenting citizens with a coherent plan to combat the spread of COVID-19. The past few days have shown that there is definitely a disconnect between the governor’s office and municipal governments.
It was a bit of a surprise when we learned Friday that Glynn County’s beaches were being reopened. The Glynn County Commission had ordered them closed almost two weeks ago as part of the measures put in place to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of this insidious disease. It became necessary because St. Simons Island had become a national example of how not to social distance with images of crowded beaches airing on multiple occasions on CNN.
The county went further last week when it banned new guests and reservations at hotels, motels, short-term rentals and bed and breakfast establishments on St. Simons Island and Sea Island and also ordered Sea Island’s beaches closed.
By Friday, all of those restrictions were rendered moot when Gov. Brian Kemp issued his shelter-in-place order that was not as restrictive as the guidance from the county had been. Kemp’s order superseded the county’s restrictions, which meant beaches were open for exercise purposes and also canceled the limits the county had placed on short-term rentals. This has led to a perfect storm that could put Glynn County at serious risk.
Once word got out that Glynn County’s beaches were open again — even if there were restrictions in place such as no chairs, tents or umbrellas — people began to inquire about coming to the area. One property management company told The News they received 35 emails by Saturday from people who own vacation homes in the area and were inquiring about the beaches being open. There is no doubt the word that the beaches are open and that the short-term rental restrictions are gone will lead to more people coming to our area.
The beaches saw visitors Saturday, but a light rain Sunday kept crowds away.
The purpose behind the short-term rental ban was to stop that influx into our community, but the governor’s short-sighted order ended that protection. For all his talk about leaving local communities in control, invoking a shelter-in-place order that ended some of those restrictions was a mistake. The governor needs to examine his order again and adjust it so that communities have some leeway to impose local rules as their leaders see fit.
The purpose of a shelter-in-place order is to reduce the contact people have with each other, but Kemp’s order misses that mark. This isn’t supposed to be a vacation. This isn’t business as usual. This is a global pandemic involving an extremely contagious and deadly disease. The only way we will beat this disease is by cooperating with each other and only leaving our homes when necessary.