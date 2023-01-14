Gov. Brian Kemp reeled off a few promises in his address to legislators and state department heads following his swearing in Thursday. If his next four years are anything like his first four, expect continued progress across the state.
Gov. Kemp has already proven to be the “Jobs Governor.” Just look at all the new industry flowing into Georgia. New business was knocking on the door even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Expect to witness an explosion of commerce and economic opportunity in counties and cities due north of here when a new car manufacturing plant and car battery operation go online.
Unwilling to stand back and take stock of his progress, the governor vows to continue to push economic growth in all four corners of the state. Not forgetting the men, women and families who put in the hours and sweat, the people who make Georgia what it is today, he pledges to work toward more tax cuts and property tax relief. With a tax surplus of $6 billion-plus, there is no reason why the state should continue to take big bites out of the earnings of its citizens.
Education remains on his radar as well. He has a plan. In addition to raising teacher salaries with the goal of keeping more educators in classrooms, Georgia’s CEO wants to start a fund that parapros can tap to further their education and become full-fledged teachers. Teacher shortages, a plague on this and other states, is the intended target here.
Gov. Kemp wants to do more to fight crime too. Among the proposals on his mind are stiffer sentences for acts of violence against others. Keeping violent people behind bars for longer stretches of time is tough on budgets, but public safety is worth every cent spent on this brand of deterrence. There is no better way to prevent — or at least stall — repeat offenders from hurting another child or adult than keeping them locked away from society.
This may create resistance for the governor in an age when some states are defunding law enforcement. Of course, even if successful, there is still the matter of finding adults willing to put their lives on the line daily with a safety net that is only getting weaker.
Gov. Kemp will find a way. He hasn’t let Georgia down yet.