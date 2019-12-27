This time of year is ripe for celebration. It starts with Christmas, and a week later we celebrate the dawn of a new year. Of course, this year we will not only usher in a new year, but an entire new decade. Even more reasons to celebrate with a bang. Unfortunately, some people in the past have taken the bang part of the celebration too far.
It has become an unfortunate tradition that some people in the Golden Isles like to ring in the new year by firing off guns in the air. This is a bad idea for several reasons.
Let’s start with the obvious one first. The bullets that are shot in the air aren’t special anti-gravity bullets, so they are going to come back down to earth with force. Homes and buildings have been pierced by these falling bullets in the past.
Buildings aren’t the worst thing that could be hit. People have been killed from bullets that have fallen from the sky. In 2017, a teenager in Chicago was killed when he was struck by a bullet falling from the sky.
There is also the obvious effect it has on patrolling police. When people hear gunfire, their instincts will tell them to take cover and call the police to report the gunfire. That means police have to respond to deal with a situation that they don’t know is celebratory gunfire.
All the police will know for sure is that somebody is shooting a gun in public. That requires a significant response from police. That also could take away from a real emergency that is happening at the same time.
Last year’s New Year’s celebrations showed how big of a problem stray celebratory gunfire can be in Brunswick. A stray bullet came through the ceiling of a house on Albany Street and landed in a bathtub.
Other incidents last year included a man’s vehicle on Bartow Street being pierced by a bullet and the people of Oglethorpe Avenue calling police to report gunfire. Cops discovered an allegedly intoxicated man with a couple of boxes of ammo.
If you must have a bang at your New Year’s celebration this year, we encourage you to do it via legal celebrations. Fireworks are legal, and can provide plenty of bang for your buck. And, if used properly, can be fairly safe.
Fireworks are definitely safer than a bullet falling from the sky. We encourage everyone to keep their guns holstered this New Year’s Eve.
Whatever joy firing a gun in the air may bring, it will pale in comparison to the consequences one will face should that bullet strike something or someone on its way down.