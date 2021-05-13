If you need gasoline, find a gas outlet that is open and fill the tank. Just try to avoid any unnecessary topping off. This leads to lines and creates artificial shortages, and ultimately panic among the motoring public.
The state is doing what it can to minimize the impact of the temporarily tightened flow of fuel to the region caused by the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. A smooth operating pipeline is critical to Southeastern United States, including Georgia and its border states. Somehow, though, despite the importance of the pipeline, hackers were able to prompt its shutdown. Colonial officials were able to restart the pipeline Wednesday afternoon, but said it will be several days before it is fully restored.
The state is doing what it can to help. Through executive orders, Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended the state gas tax on the cost of gas at the pumps. It is not a remedy, but it will help soften the blow of rapidly rising gas prices.
Gov. Kemp also has suspended weight limits on 18-wheeled tankers to foster deliveries by fuel trucks with the goal of preventing shortages. To discourage price gouging at the pumps, the governor has declared a state of emergency. Outlets caught jacking up cost for maximum profit could face heavy fines.
Per gallon gasoline prices have already reached and surpassed the $3 mark across much of the state. That includes Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Some outlets tended to rush there quicker than others. Motorists are free to report any outlet where they suspect prices are out of line.
Meanwhile, remain level-headed. Keep your cool. Do not add to the misery and confusion by letting anger, impatience and frustration dictate behavior. This crisis will be over soon, state and national leaders vow.
The driving public and businesses that depend on a smooth flow of fuel can only hope that greater precautions against cyberattacks are taken from this point on. It’s distressing to be reminded once again — and the hard way — that systems vital to economic and national security are this vulnerable to hackers anywhere in the world.
On behalf of us all, we urge the government and businesses critical to our economic well-being and security to properly address potential cyberspace weaknesses. Propelled by greed or evil intentions, hackers are not going away. They will continue to pose a threat to our quality of life and idyllic feelings of security.