Last week, we urged anyone who could to go to the Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative’s panel seeking to raise awareness about human trafficking in the Golden Isles and how community members play a critical role in preventing it. We were pleased to see hundreds of locals come out to learn about such an important topic.
What those in attendance found out is just how pervasive this problem is. Panelist Bill Woolf, who has worked with the FBI And Department of Homeland Security and also received a Presidential Medal in 2018 for his extraordinary efforts in combating human trafficking, said some studies estimate that around 400,000 individuals in the United States are being trafficked in the commercial sex industry.
The criminals who lure people into their web aren’t the type that will just knock on your door. They use things that teens and young adults know well to reach out and manipulate their victims.
Our world has become more connected thanks to the internet, but there is a dark side to all the positives that come with modern technology.
Social media, video game communities and other electronic communication platforms are prime hunting spot for anonymous traffickers. Woolf said that these predators use smooth words and empty promises to trap and manipulate at-risk populations. The most vulnerable of those targeted are children as traffickers prey on their naiveté.
Perhaps the most illuminating thing that Woolf pointed out was that human trafficking is a crime that doesn’t care what gender, ethnicity or socioeconomic class a person belongs to. Traffickers aren’t seeking a specific type, they are preying on all that fall under their spell.
To help combat the problem, communities must learn how these traffickers work and be alert for any signs. Traffickers are out in public. They use hotels and public transportation to move victims from place to place.
The main point of the meeting is something we want to help hammer home. This isn’t just a law enforcement problem. It will take more than law enforcement to solve this problem.
It is on the community to do what they can to raise awareness of the problem and encourage victims to speak out. There are a variety of charities, including locally, whose goals include help victims of sex trafficking. Supporting those initiative will go a long way to keeping anyone from being preyed on again.
We encourage everyone to keep talking about the problem. The more awareness we can raise about the problem, the sooner we can rid this insidious issue from our community.