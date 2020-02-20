Neighborhoods often have their own feel and their own dynamics, some of which have been around for centuries. That is certainly true in a place like Brunswick, where there is history around every corner.
But sometimes these neighborhoods fall on hard times, a consequence of changing times and priorities. Building these neighborhoods back up to their former glory is a worthwhile goal, so long as it benefits the people who still live there and doesn’t price them out.
That is one of the challenges facing officials, stakeholders and others working to bring downtown Brunswick back to being the destination it was years ago. Gentrification is a four-letter word in many communities that have seen their neighborhoods change, not always for the better, by those seeking to rejuvenate them.
The rising tide that is downtown Brunswick’s revival should lift all boats, not just a select few who can afford it. The good news is that the people pushing to make downtown better are determined to make sure that everyone benefits from the project.
Justin Callaway, director of the NewCity Brunswick organization that is working to get more residents and businesses to move downtown, told us that change can be good if done respectfully. He added that it is important the identity of surrounding neighborhoods be taken into account when the organization makes an investment.
Government officials are also on the lookout for any problems. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey suggested meeting with the various neighborhood planning associations to make sure there aren’t any negative effects from the revitalizing effort.
That is an idea definitely worth pursuing. It would allow citizens who are afraid change might harm their neighborhood to voice their concerns.
With more housing planned for downtown and more people coming in to live there, the question remains as to how property values will be affected. It is an unknown at this point, but something that should be closely monitored. Rent prices for the various lofts, apartments and condos planned should also be examined to make sure they are fair and within reason for the area.
Downtown Brunswick’s revival is certainly a good thing. The progress that has already been made is staggering, and we expect much of the same going forward. A better downtown will benefit all as long as everyone involved stays mindful of gentrification concerns. Everyone has so far.