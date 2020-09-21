There hasn’t been much normal about 2020. The global COVID-19 pandemic has made sure of that. But our society is slowly opening up and a few fall staples are helping bring back that sense of normalcy.
Schools are back in session, with some students in class and other students still learning virtually. Having schools back also means the familiar sounds of fall can be found on the softball and football fields, cross country trails and volleyball courts.
But nothing notes fall’s arrival more than college football, at least in the South. While there have been some college football games this season, it hasn’t felt the same without SEC schools, particularly the Georgia Bulldogs, not yet playing. That will hopefully change Saturday as the Bulldogs travel to Arkansas to start what will no doubt be an interesting SEC only schedule.
If we want to keep enjoying things such as high school athletics, college football and other activities that have started up again, it is imperative that we continue to follow the guidelines regarding the pandemic.
As of Sunday, Glynn County has recorded 3,417 COVID-19 cases with 94 deaths. That is an increase of 364 cases and 23 deaths since the beginning of the month.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp extended his executive order on the pandemic.
The most vulnerable citizens — the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions — are encouraged to continue sheltering in place. Considering the unfortunate toll this virus has had on those two groups, it is advice definitely worth taking.
As for the rest of us who are going about our lives, it is important that we continue the guidelines that have allowed us to get this virus more under control. Avoid large gatherings and continue to follow social-distancing measures. Wear a mask if you are going to go out in public. Continue to frequently wash your hands and stay at home if you feel sick.
Of course, the arrival of fall also means that flu season is creeping closer. The pandemic combined with the turmoil caused by flu season could be a tough combination for health care providers to keep up with. That’s why this year it is especially important for everyone to get a flu shot. We may not have a vaccine yet for COVID-19, but we have a way to help prevent the flu from taking hold.
If we continue to do these things, we might get to see the entire football season. Now that is something all of us would like to see.