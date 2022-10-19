If you step outside in the early morning hours the next few days, you should bring a coat with you. It may be hard to believe that considering it wasn’t too long ago that highs were in the mid 80s, but the low for the next couple of mornings will dip into the mid 40s.

It was bound to happen eventually. While the Golden Isles has a very temperate climate, fall and winter bring plenty of cold weather to the area. Cold weather means people using various methods to heat their homes, methods that could lead to a house fire if proper safety protocols aren’t followed.

More from this section

Your treasured chest

Your treasured chest

There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …