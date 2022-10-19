If you step outside in the early morning hours the next few days, you should bring a coat with you. It may be hard to believe that considering it wasn’t too long ago that highs were in the mid 80s, but the low for the next couple of mornings will dip into the mid 40s.
It was bound to happen eventually. While the Golden Isles has a very temperate climate, fall and winter bring plenty of cold weather to the area. Cold weather means people using various methods to heat their homes, methods that could lead to a house fire if proper safety protocols aren’t followed.
First things first. Smoke detectors play a vital role in saving lives should a fire break out in your home. According to the American Red Cross, smoke detectors should be installed on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside of sleeping areas.
Smoke detectors are only helpful, though, if they are working. It’s important to test your smoke detectors regularly. The Red Cross suggests they be tested every month. If you don’t have smoke detectors in your home, there are programs that will install smoke detectors for free.
When it comes to preventing fires, there are a few things to keep in mind this fall and winter. Don’t use an open oven to try to heat your home. This is especially true if you have a gas oven, which along with the fire risk, could also release carbon monoxide into a home.
Some fire safety tips seem obvious but are still worth repeating, starting with making sure any equipment you use to heat your home is in working order.
Space heaters are commonly used to heat homes but are also responsible for four out of five home heating fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Give space heaters plenty of room away from heavily trafficked areas of the home and make sure they have at least 3 feet of clearance of anything nearby that could catch fire.
There are other good fire safety habits that can help prevent fires such as turning off electric blankets when not in use, turning off portable heaters or blowing out candles when you leave a room and regularly cleaning out combustible items.
Nobody will mistake the Golden Isles for the frigid North, but there will be plenty of cold days and nights over the next few months. Make sure you are prepared to stay warm on those cold nights without burning down your home.