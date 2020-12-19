Consider two tips that could save lives and prevent personal stress this holiday season: Get tested for COVID-19 if plans include being around large groups and if traveling abroad, adhere to the host nation’s rules.
There is precedent for these recommendations. A man and woman playing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at a traditional holiday function in a small town not too far from here unknowingly exposed children and others to the virus. And a young woman from the Atlanta area will spend Christmas in jail in the Cayman Islands for failing to follow rules structured to protect the island’s general population from potential carriers of the sometimes deadly virus.
The potential exposure in Ludowici, about 50 miles north of here, comes at a time coronavirus cases in the state are on the rise. Earlier this week, Georgia’s seven-day average of confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 surpassed the summer peak with an average of 6,000 new cases a day. Spread of the virus prompted the cancellation of the last week of class in 14 public school districts, put 3,000 people in hospitals and played some small or large role in 10,000 deaths in the state.
And this at a time when health officials are notifying Georgia that it will not receive all the vaccine it was initially expected to get.
Gov. Brian Kemp, aware of the issues, uttered these cautionary words when in Savannah this week to observe the administering of the city’s first vaccinations: “With cases and hospitalizations now on the rise as we find ourselves going into the holidays, life is anything but back to normal.” Amen to that.
The pair who dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus at the tree-lighting ceremony did not know they were positive for the virus. Neither displayed any of the symptoms, according to news reports. Now, though, children who surrounded them and posed for photographs beside them must take appropriate steps to safeguard others in their families.
There’s no rule requiring anyone to be tested before mixing with large groups, but as this particular incident shows, it could prove to be a prudent decision.
In the Cayman Island case, the college-age woman was aware of the two-week quarantine requirement for all visitors to the British Caribbean territory and its 62,000 citizens. After violating the rule, she was sentenced to four months in jail, along with her boyfriend, a Cayman citizen. Their attorney, who says the two have never been in trouble before, will argue for a lesser sentence.
It is highly unlikely that Cayman Island officials gave much thought to the desires or comforts of visitors or their past history when placing restrictions on island guests. It’s a safe bet they were more concerned about the future and health of their citizens.
The lesson to be learned here: respect the laws of other jurisdictions or stay home.