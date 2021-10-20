It is unfortunate that difficult times can bring the worst out of some people. While we have seen the pandemic bring out the best of many of us, those without scruples continue to try to prey on others.
Right now, supply chain issues are creating problems across the globe for all kinds of businesses and could impact what is available when it comes to doing your Christmas shopping.
Along with supply chain problems, a semiconductor shortage has affected the production of all kinds of electronic goods. This leads to people scalping legitimate goods for hundreds of dollars more than their retail price or trying to pass off fake goods as the real deal.
Scammers and scalpers will always unfortunately be around to try to pry people from the money they earned through legitimate means. That’s why police and other agencies every so often remind people of the methods these scammers employ so that the public is wise to their tricks.
The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to be careful when making online purchases. Four out of five people who have reported scams to the BBB lost money, which makes it one of the riskiest types of scams.
Keep an eye out for any signs that whatever you are ordering may be fraudulent. If you have any doubts on the veracity of a purchase, don’t go through with it. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
Of course, Glynn County Police Department is also dealing with a move that has become popular among scammers — pretending to be something they are not. Most times, the scammer calls someone claiming to be a police officer or government official and tries to pressure their target to send them money to clear up a warrant or debt that is owed.
If you get these calls, do not engage with these people. They are not who they say they are. Even in a time when doing this remotely is gaining in popularity, police officers and government officials do not do business this way. They do not call people up to take a payment over the phone to clear up such issues.
If you receive an email, telephone call or other kind of communication from someone claiming you need to make a payment to have a warrant removed, GCPD urges people to contact their local police or sheriff’s office to check if there is a warrant.
We suspect police will also be very interested to know who is pretending to be them so they can put the criminals behind bars. Maybe then those that seek to deceive will see the folly of their actions.