Keep your guard up, and watch Hurricane Isaias closely over the weekend. And while you’re at it, take careful notice of the Atlantic storms trailing behind it that are headed in this general direction from the western coast of Africa.
August is promising to be a particularly nerve-racking month. It is if Isaias and what’s in its wake are any indication what Coastal Georgia can expect when peak hurricane season begins unfurling as the calendar approaches September, the worst month of the 12 for monstrous weather phenomena.
According to one weather service, AccuWeather, Isaias is a history-maker. It is the earliest I-named storm to form since meteorologists began donning these spinning terrors with identities. Before now, the earliest I-storm distinction belonged to Irene, which gained hurricane strength Aug. 7, 2005, one of the most turbulent years in cyclonic history. Most will recall the unforgettably catastrophic Hurricane Katrina that nearly drowned New Orleans and smashed much of the Gulf Coast coastline that year.
This is the time of year when everyone should fix a wary eye on the east and an open ear on the advice of hurricane experts and emergency planners. While they are not always exactly on target, their worst forecast is usually better than a layman’s best guess.
Take whatever precautions and make whatever preparations deemed fitting at this time. There is plenty of information out there for those who are unsure what to do. Oftentimes, the local EMA will include a checklist of readiness steps on their websites. The information is free.
If an emergency evacuation is called, don’t panic. Know where you’re going beforehand, and be sure to pack all necessities — stuff like medicine, insurance information, money. As long as the state and nation remain under the threat of COVID-19, be sure to pack a mask for each member of the family. More and more places are requiring masks.
Those whose families include a pet or two should already have a destination in mind, especially since many emergency shelters prohibit dogs, cats and other critters. Don’t leave them behind, whatever you do.
Most of all, refrain from waiting until the last minute to begin worrying about what should have been determined or decided before now. Each capable individual is in charge of his or her own safety. Remember that.
