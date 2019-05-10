On Dec. 11, 2017, we had an article about the efforts of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to increase transparency. That’s when the commission began not only recording their meetings on video and posting them where they could be watched, they also live-streamed meetings to Facebook.
Apparently that push lasted only about a year and a half.
The commission held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss a big issue, the resignation of the utility’s executive director Jimmy Junkin. After the meeting began, the group went into executive session to discuss the matter. They exited 30 minutes later and voted unanimously to accept it.
If you were hoping to watch that vote happen, well you were out of luck. The decision was made not to broadcast the meeting.
We understand that staring at an empty meeting room for 30 minutes may not be captivating to some, but that doesn’t matter. Even if most of the meeting was scheduled to take place in executive session, that is not a valid excuse for depriving the citizens of Glynn County the chance to watch the meeting. The citizens have a reasonable expectation that a vote that big would be broadcast.
Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of the board retracting their transparency efforts.
Board chairman Ben Turnipseed instructed Administration Director Jay Sellers to only broadcast regularly-scheduled commission meetings. Wednesday’s meeting was recorded, but not broadcast live.
This change will also exclude live broadcast of special-called meetings, work sessions and meetings of the facilities, communications, human resources, legislative, economic development and emergency preparedness committees.
We are not the only ones concerned by this sudden decision to become less transparent that was made unilaterally and without any stated reason by Chairman Turnipseed. Commissioner Don Elliot, who was the board’s chairman in 2018, provided The News a written statement that in part reflected the concern he has for the board’s lack of transparency.
“In my opinion, this commission and current sitting commissioners have a problem with transparency and operating under Georgia open government laws,” Elliot said in his statement. “In my opinion, that needs to change.”
It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that this happened as Junkin’s fate was decided. Anonymous sources told The News last week that a majority of members on the board wanted Junkin gone. The now former executive director also had his defenders on the board.
Junkin on Wednesday did not elaborate on why he was resigning outside of saying: “All I can say is it’s for personal reasons at this time. I’ve got personal issues I’ve got to take care of. I would say it’s something that’s been on my mind.”
A reasonable person could conclude that by not broadcasting the special meeting, the commission has something to hide in this matter. If that’s not true, then sunlight is the best disinfectant to get rid of that perception.