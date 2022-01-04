If members of the board of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission are looking for a solid resolution for 2022, then they should look no further than their own backyard. Extend services to areas of the county that still depend on wells and septic tanks.
There are quite a few of them, including pockets within a stone’s throw of the city limits. Some are connected to the water system but not the sewer system. Others have neither.
This is more than just a community growth issue, although that is far from being a negative aspect. Water and sewer services increase the value of property. That is always a positive outcome.
But more than that, it is a public health and safety issue. The board of the county health department recommended lowering or ending the community’s dependency on septic tanks for the disposal of waste in the 1980s. It warned of the potential environmental consequences of failing to do so, a warning amplified today by those cautioning coastal counties about the influence of rising seas on residential septic systems.
The environment is especially vulnerable to aging systems. There are plenty of these out there, especially along the marshes on highways U.S. 17 and 341. Anyone who does not think so needs only to count the number of septic tank services available to residents of the Golden Isles.
A reliable and steady supply of water would be a major boost to fire safety. Firefighters and homeowners continue to rely on water tankers to provide what is needed to save a burning family nest in many areas of the county. When empty, the tankers must return to a source of water to refill, lost time which can be costly when one’s house and belongings are engulfed in flames.
Water service would reduce water tankers to auxiliary supply outlets when fire is threatening to consume everything an individual or family owns.
Other counties recognizing the importance of extending services beyond their population centers have come to realize this over the years and have acted accordingly. Isn’t it about time the board of the JWSC did?
Incentives, including the waiver of impact fees, would be an excellent inducement to property owners to connect to extended lines within a certain time period. It has worked for others. It ought to work for Glynn.