Do you like doing your taxes? Do you like waiting in line to vote? We would be willing to bet that most people don’t like doing either of those things. They do them, though, because they are things that need to be done in order for our society to function.
The same goes for serving on a jury.
Getting a jury duty summons is not something most people look forward to receiving in the mail. Some people see a jury summons as a burden that disrupts their daily lives. A lot of people are creatures of habit, and things that come out of the blue to disturb their routine are not appreciated.
Couple that with the possibility of being chosen and having to serve on a trial that lasts several days or even weeks, depending on the case, and it leaves people scrambling for an excuse to get out of doing their civic duty.
No matter how much jury duty may disrupt your life, it is important that you show up when summoned or explain to the court ahead of time why you can’t be there. Otherwise, you might be in court for a different reason.
A plethora of jurors summoned Monday for a civil court case failed to show up. That led Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane to order the jurors that didn’t show up to come to court Friday to explain why.
Of the 180 people summoned, 37 failed to show up, according to the clerk’s office. Those that didn’t now have to show up at the Glynn County Courthouse by 9:30 a.m. today for a show-cause hearing.
There are legitimate reasons people can use to get out of jury duty such as having a medical excuse with a doctor’s note, being the sole caregiver for someone, being a full-time student, having long-established vacation or work plans with written documentation and no longer living in the county.
Not showing up for a jury summons without a valid reason could net someone a fine up to $1,000 and 20 days in jail, per state law. If those summoned fail to show up today, they could spend the weekend in jail.
Serving on a jury is an important role citizens should take seriously. The right to a jury trial is something that not all countries allow. It is a right that helps ensure the balance of power between citizens and the government.
All of us owe it to those who have fought for and died defending our rights to make sure they continue on as intended.
If that isn’t enough to encourage potential jurors to do their civil duty, remember that ignoring a summons could land you in jail.