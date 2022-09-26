It shouldn’t be a huge surprise that there are people out and about who are wanted on arrest warrants. In The News’ tri-weekly CrimeScene feature, which looks at police reports from area law enforcement agencies, it is not uncommon to see someone get pulled over for a traffic violation and find out that person was held on an outstanding warrant.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon, who has been on the job a few months, knows this as well. He came to the county after serving as deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Before FLETC, he spent decades working with the United States Marshals Service, where he saw firsthand how effective they are at rounding up fugitives.
That turned out to be bad news for criminals in the Golden Isles. A collaborative effort over a three-day period from a variety of law enforcement agencies led to 30 fugitives no longer being on the streets. Five more were caught in the days following Operation Coastal Flood, the name given to the effort to catch those on outstanding warrants.
The operation was a great example of the law enforcement community working together. The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Glynn County and Brunswick police, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, U.S. Attorney and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all involved in the effort.
There are, of course, more fugitives that still need to be caught. Fallon said of the more than 600 outstanding felony warrants, they narrowed this targeted search down to 63. They targeted offenders they believed were responsible for a lot of the violence in the area.
This isn’t going to be a one-time effort. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said this would be “an ongoing effort when warranted to ensure that the streets of Glynn County and our surrounding areas remain safe for our residents and visitors.”
We applaud all the people involved for undertaking such a dangerous but necessary operation. We know how dangerous it is to go arrest someone who doesn’t want to be found.
It took a lot of planning and organization, especially considering the manpower issues that are currently affecting law enforcement on all levels.
Getting these dangerous offenders off the streets will make it safer for all citizens who want to just live their lives without having to worry about being the victim of a crime.