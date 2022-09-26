It shouldn’t be a huge surprise that there are people out and about who are wanted on arrest warrants. In The News’ tri-weekly CrimeScene feature, which looks at police reports from area law enforcement agencies, it is not uncommon to see someone get pulled over for a traffic violation and find out that person was held on an outstanding warrant.

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon, who has been on the job a few months, knows this as well. He came to the county after serving as deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Before FLETC, he spent decades working with the United States Marshals Service, where he saw firsthand how effective they are at rounding up fugitives.

