College of Coastal Georgia has undergone an amazing transformation in recent years. The move from a two year junior college to a four year institution has been fairly smooth and seamless. There are more majors available on campus, more activities for students to be involved with and more students in general taking classes.
Growth does not happen without great leadership, and College of Coastal Georgia has a knack for attracting great leaders to guide the school. Michelle Johnston has been on the job as Coastal Georgia’s president for just over a year, but she has already more than proven that she will be another great leader for the college.
Coastal Georgia officially held a formal investiture ceremony for its sixth president Friday as members of the University System of Georgia, community leaders, college staff and Johnston’s family all paid tribute to her. In the short time that she has been in Brunswick, Johnston has already proven to be a valuable leader not just for the college, but the community as well.
Like her predecessors, Johnston has been a fixture at important community events. She was recently the speaker for the inaugural Women’s Power Breakfast, put on by the Institute of Executive Women who want to help bring women together to create programs and opportunities to encourage, educate and connect women leaders.
Johnston has also participated in the recent discussions surrounding what can be done to help revitalize downtown Brunswick, saying the college will play an important role in the efforts.
She has also demonstrated her knowledge when it comes to picking games as part of The News’ Pigskin Picks panel the past two seasons. Johnston was second in the standings leading into this week’s games.
Johnston has also already done good things for Coastal in her time on the job. The college signed an agreement with King & Prince Seafood to help its employees get access to higher education opportunities and will add a new data science major next year with five concentrations.
While Johnston has impressed us in a variety of ways, it is her dedication to helping her students get the best education possible, and making sure that college staff have everything they need to do so, that has stood out the most.
We offer our deepest congratulations to Johnston on the investiture ceremony. In her short time at Coastal, she has already proven to be a major asset for the college and the community at large. We look forward to how far College of Coastal Georgia rises under her leadership.