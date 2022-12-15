As the dust settles on the midterm elections, and the Republican Party emerges victorious in their bid for control of the House of Representatives, we can take a moment to reflect on the reasons behind the outcome. But, as we move forward, we must not forget the underhanded tactics employed by the Biden administration in their bid to influence the outcome of the election. It is this kind of deceitful behavior that undermines the integrity of our democratic process.

Make no mistake, Democrats engaged in a nationwide bribery of young voters by handing them a $10,000 check to motivate them to go to the polls and vote for their pals in the government. Every court so far has struck down the student debt relief as an unconstitutional exercise of executive power. The administration’s decision to implement this plan without Congressional approval or support shows a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the constitutional separation of powers. Despite having a team of lawyers at their disposal, they chose to move forward with this illegal measure in a desperate attempt to avoid a Republican victory in the elections.

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.