There is an interesting dichotomy at play when you look at the state’s unemployment numbers.
According to Capitol Beat News Service, Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.1%. That mark tied the March rate for the all-time lowest unemployment rate. The state also added 19,000 jobs to reach an all-time high of 4.76 million.
All of that is undoubtedly good news. But someone who hears that may be a little bewildered as to why there are still so many “Now Hiring” signs still affixed to many of our area businesses.
All you have to do is look at the number of jobs listed at EmployGeorgia.com to see there are still a lot of businesses hurting for workers. There are 227,000 jobs listed on the site, according to Capitol Beat.
Some industries have been hit harder than others. There are 36,000 heath care openings listed at EmployGeorgia with 23,000 manufacturing jobs and 18,000 retail trade jobs.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to play a part in all of these issues. Some people lost their jobs during the pandemic and didn’t return. Some chose to leave their positions voluntarily due to a variety of factors that mostly revolved around finding a better work-life balance, a phenomenon referred to as the “Great Resignation.”
The strain the pandemic has put on health care workers has no doubt had an adverse effect on that industry. Being on the frontlines of a global pandemic that has killed millions is likely to give even the most ardent doctors, nurses and other staffers pause when it comes to considering what their future might hold.
While unemployment may be low, it hasn’t quelled the need for workers. That should be good news to anyone who still wants to find a job. Some of the onus though will fall on the businesses hiring to adjust to these competitive times.
Workers are in demand, which means a skilled worker can afford to demand what they believe they deserve to make for their work. That’s why we’ve seen even our local county and city governments give raises to its workers as both not only seek to retain the workers they have, but also to entice new workers to join their ranks.
With inflation continuing to be an issue and gas prices still much higher than they were at this time last year, potential workers may be less picky going forward.
One thing is for sure. No matter what the numbers say there is still a huge need for workers across almost all industries.