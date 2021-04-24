The board of the Jekyll Island Authority may be passing up a great opportunity by voting to ban the rental on the island of e-bikes, bicycles powered by electric motors. A thorough study and analysis might have yielded options the board could live with given the island’s growing popularity as a tourist destination.
Members might have asked, for example, how or even if the bicycles could be adjusted to a lower speed. It was stated the bikes can go up to 25 mph, much too fast for the bicycle and pedestrian trails around the state-owned island. Too many people like to take their time when observing the marvels of nature and could inadvertently step into the path of a motorized bike traveling at top speed.
A speed limit or speed control device would lessen the chance of an accident.
The board also could have considered passing a rule requiring renters of e-bikes to possess a valid driver’s license. This would eliminate putting the self-propelled two-wheelers in the control of younger children. A family caught defying the rule, of allowing a younger child to operate one of the bikes, could face fines. It would be a fair disincentive to those thinking of circumventing the rule.
The population of senior citizens in this nation is increasing by the day thanks to modern medicine, better lifestyles and 21st century technology. A sizable portion of them enjoy traveling and visiting places with beaches like Jekyll Island. Moreover, many of them have the time and the means to do so.
What some do lack is the physical strength or stamina to pedal a bicycle around the entire island. They would not have to pedal on an e-bike. They could sit back and enjoy the scenery.
Former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston availed himself of a similar argument when insisting the National Park Service allow nonintrusive electric vehicles on Cumberland Island to transport visitors. The distance between noteworthy sites is just too much for many senior citizens. Kingston, a Savannah Republican, did not think it was right to prevent them from enjoying one of the nation’s treasures simply because the distance was too far for them to walk.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority should at least give the policy more thought. Hotels need individuals and families. Businesses need customers. Visitors keep them open and the jobs they produce secure.