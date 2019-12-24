If you have driven down Kings Way on the island lately you may have noticed a tall steeple with a big fence around it and a few holes punched in the walls. That would be St. Simons Presbyterian Church — the congregation I am privileged to serve. It is an exciting time in the life of our church as we build for our future ministry here in Glynn County and beyond. But it is also a strange thing to be under renovation during a season that is otherwise so full of nostalgia and images of “home.” In fact, there has been a distinct feeling of being a bit of an outsider in our own church home this Advent and Christmas.
Take our worship space for example. During the construction we are gathering each week in our social hall, which, although functional (and surprisingly comfortable, I might add), just doesn’t quite have the same ambiance of being in a sanctuary with its vaulted ceilings and candles in the windows and wreaths on the walls. And, as is the case in any good renovation, we have found ourselves on more than one occasion searching closets all over the building for things that got shuffled in the move — now where did we put the manger!? Even the annual Live Nativity had to find a temporary new home this year on a side lawn rather than under the big oaks out front. Some things have just felt, well… different.
It can be hard to feel different, to feel like an outsider. The new kid who eats alone in the cafeteria most days at lunch will no doubt tell you that it is hard. As will the teenager who finds out via social media that they didn’t get invited to the party, and the cancer patient who feels like a stranger in their own body, and the person who has been hurt by the church so many times that they no longer even bother going. And all those countless people who are treated like second class citizens because of their gender or race or job or nationality or socio-economic standing or because of who they love — they will tell you too that it is far from easy being an outsider in the world today.
And yet the remarkable thing about Christmas is that it tells the story of God choosing to come into the world as, wait for it… an outsider. Both then and now, it would be natural for us to expect the Creator of the entire universe to make a grand entrance when deciding to become flesh and blood. In the context of the ancient world, a Roman passport, a fat bank account, and a decent size house in a nice part of town would certainly seem like a reasonable place to start. But instead we are told a tale that is quite the opposite of what we expect. Namely, that of a baby born to an unwed teenage girl in a backyard of a backwater city in a backwoods corner of the mighty Roman Empire.
From the moment he is born, Jesus is an outsider. True, he may be the Son of God, but I have it on good authority that he knows what it feels like to sit alone at the cafeteria table. And therein is the real miracle of this and every Christmas: that there is nothing and no one who is outside God’s love. You see, that lowly babe in the manger will grow into a person who spends his entire earthly life noticing the out of place, the unwanted, and the overlooked. Jesus sees the woman at the well, the demoniac in the cave, the criminal on a cross.
Jesus sees the awkward adolescent and the unemployed stranger and the overworked mom and the depressed dad and the stressed out CEO and the refugees fleeing for their lives under the blanket of a starry night sky on the other side of the world. Jesus sees us — all of us.
There is both a comfort and a challenge in that truth. The comfort, of course, comes in the fact that we are each loved beyond anything we deserve. Church people came up with a word for that kind of love a long time ago. They called it “grace.” But if what I see on TV and regularly read in The News is any indicator, I worry that we are not doing a terribly good job of sharing that grace with each other these days. And that is a problem. Because the challenge of being loved by God through no doing of our own is that we are called to love likewise. To be a follower of this Christ child — the one born an outsider among outsiders — is to extend welcome without agenda nor judgement to all those at the edges of our own communities, our own churches, and our own lives.
Which brings me back to the church on Kings Way with holes punched in its sides. It will be different celebrating Christmas Eve in a space other than the sanctuary this year. Any change is hard, and this change is no different. But I have a sneaking suspicion that none of us will feel like outsiders tonight. No, instead I suspect that as we sit there in those surprisingly comfortable seats in the Social Hall and listen again to that story about a baby born to an unwed teenage girl in a backyard of a backwater city in a backwoods corner of a once great empire, we will all together feel right at home.