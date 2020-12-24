2020 has been a year of uncertainty and turmoil, anxiety and struggle, conflict and confusion. It’s hard to believe how quickly everything has changed in such a short period of time. Political unrest, racial tensions and a worldwide pandemic have strained relationships, disrupted schedules and turned our communities upside down. With so much chaos and darkness in our world, I think we could all use some good Christmas cheer. I’m thankful it’s Christmas!
The message and meaning of Christmas is simple: When the world seems most devastatingly dim, the Light of the World will do whatever it takes to break through the darkness.
We know this, because the spoken Word in Genesis became flesh and blood, and dwelled among us. (John 1:14) This is powerful because the One who spoke and said, “Let there be light” came in the form of a baby to show the world just how far He was willing to go to reveal His love, offer hope and show us the way home.
Jesus is the Light in the darkness.
The prophet Isaiah predicted this when he wrote “The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine.”
And shine He did! His radiance and brilliance attracted wisemen from the orient, beckoned shepherds from the field and heralded a heavenly host of angels singing and praising God declaring, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests,” Luke 2:14.
On one hand this sounds exactly like the way a King would be announced and received. Yet, the majority of the world went along with their business as usual. There was no preparation from the religious leaders or government officials of Jesus’ day to welcome Him into the world He had made. So, without fanfare it would have appeared to most that it was just like any other night. Except, it wasn’t like any other night. Because on that night in the city of David — a savior was born. He was born on a “Silent Night.”
“Silent Night/ Holy Night/ Son of God/ love’s pure light/ Radiant beams from Thy holy face/ with the dawn of redeeming grace.”
On this wonderful and holy night, Bethlehem’s Son entered into our darkness in the most extraordinary way by doing the unimaginable. He became one of us. With Mary holding “love’s pure light” in her arms I wonder if she felt His warmth and sensed the weightiness of that moment.
Jesus was born into a time where the world was very dark. Rome ruled with an iron fist under Caesar Augustus. There had been about 400 years of silence since the last prophet had spoken. God seemed silent and the Jews struggled to find their unified voice as they argued over doctrinal issues. The political and religious climate of Christ’s day was tense and riots ensued. In many ways it sounds like a description of our year.
Christmastime a year ago, I would not have imagined that our world would be turned upside down. Yet, we saw schools closed, businesses shut down, churches shift to online, and masks become a part of our daily lives. If there was ever a time that we would have a chance to escape from the noise and turn to the one who is the source of Life it is now.
“In Him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness overcame it not,” John 1:4-5.
It is this light, this hope that we focus on at Christmas. If you are experiencing set back and are in need of encouragement today, just know you’re not alone. Jesus shines bright in dark places. Resist the distracting noise of this world and move towards the manger. Look inside and see the purity in His eyes. Feel the warmth of his presence. Allow Jesus to shine bright in your dark places.
Maybe you’re reading this and you’re not sure if the Christmas Story is real. I challenge you to ask Jesus to make Himself real to you. Say something like “If you are real will you please show me. Help me see you. Help me believe.”
Perhaps you do love God and you have experienced distance as a result of this year’s pandemic. What would it look like for you to be still. Breathe. Tell Him you’re tired and burnt out and in need of restoration.
We live in a world that has been shaken and filled with darkness, we are reminded that all is not lost. It’s in the broken places where Hope shines brightest. Have you experienced set back? Has your faith been rocked? Has darkness tried to steal your joy and faith? Be encouraged — this may be your best Christmas ever.