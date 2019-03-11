The fact that Jekyll Island is a great vacation destination is nothing knew to the people of the Golden Isles who have the option of enjoying its splendor without driving very far. Still, it is awesome when the rest of the world takes notice of the jewel that Jekyll is.
Last week, Money magazine put Jekyll at No. 1 on its list of “The Best 20 Places to Go in 2019.” The article highlights many of the things people around the Golden Isles have known for years. It is an ideal vacation for nature lovers with its “eight miles of beaches, 20 miles of hiking trails and a flat landscape all well within reach, making the area ideal for casual walking and biking,” according to the article.
The article also points out the value of Jekyll’s Historic District, which featured the Jekyll Island Club and includes “200 acres of buildings dating back to the late 19th and early 20th century.” The Historic District also helped Jekyll earn a spot on Architectural Digest’s “50 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”
That is not the only accolade that Jekyll Island has received. NBC’s morning show “Today” put Jekyll Island No. 2 on its list of “19 Best Beaches for Families and Kids.” The “Today” article highlighted the soon-to-open Mosaic museum, the pet-friendly Corsair Beach Park, Driftwood Beach and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Driftwood Beach was also 10th on TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards for best beaches in the U.S.
The annual Shrimp & Grits festival also received accolades in February as it was named the Best Festival in the Southeast at the Southeast Festival & Events Association’s Kaleidoscope Awards. The event also won awards for Best Festival or Event Website and Best Promotional Poster.
Jekyll plays a major role in the entire economy of Glynn County. Jekyll’s tourism prestige and big events like Shrimp & Grits, Wine, Whiskey and Wildlife, and Saturday’s Turtle Crawl 5k and 10k races, make it a destination for people coming to the area. Those people spend money not only on Jekyll, but also around Glynn County. Some of those visitors may even decide they like the area so much that they move here permanently.
A lot of credit should be given to the Jekyll Island staff, administration and the volunteers who keep the island prosperous. We congratulate Jekyll Island Authority executive director Jones Hooks and his staff at the JIA, the business owners on Jekyll and everyone else involved in making the island such an appealing destination.