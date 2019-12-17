It may be hard to imagine now, but there was a time — not terribly long ago — when comic books were considered less cool. You could even go as far to say that others would look down on people who read comic books.
That stigma stems from the idea that comic books and other pastimes that have been lumped in with it for the purpose of derision, such as video games, are considered more for kids and interests that should be grown out of once a person hits a certain age.
But at some point over the last 20 years or so, that notion has changed. “Nerd” used to be a pejorative, now “nerd culture” is in style.
Comic books are no longer just considered fodder for children and teens. They are now among the biggest cultural centerpieces in the world. Just look at a list of the highest grossing movies of all time and you will find a lot of comic book centric movies leading the way.
It is that change that makes events like the Jekyll Island Comic Con successful. When you think of a comic con, your mind probably immediately goes to the large event every year in San Diego that seems more like Hollywood than a gathering of comic book fans.
Having an event that is seemingly relegated to big cities here in the Golden Isles seems like it would be a stretch. But Jekyll’s comic con has grown into a new tradition around here.
The event celebrated its sixth year and attracts a wide variety of people to our neck of the woods. From young kids to older adults and complete novices to die-hard enthusiasts, there is something for everyone at Jekyll’s annual event. If your interest is comic books, the con has you covered. If your interests are more geared to video and tabletop gaming, the con has you covered. If you wanted to peruse the wares of a variety of vendors, the con has you covered there, too.
Jekyll’s con also takes place at the perfect time. There are no other big events to compete with it in the area, and the amount of vendors that attend the show also make it a great opportunity to possibly find a Christmas gift if you have someone on your list who appreciates what the con offers — which evidence shows is a lot of people nowadays.
We congratulate all involved on making Jekyll Comic Con the success it has become. It may have been a risk when it first launched, but the event has proven to be a risk worth taking.